Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,065,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 1,314,954 shares.The stock last traded at $1.66 and had previously closed at $1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sharecare from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.02.

Sharecare Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharecare

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 25.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHCR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

