Shelton Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter valued at $76,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Diodes by 98.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In related news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Diodes news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $180,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,782.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,639 shares of company stock worth $5,986,553. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Stock Performance

Diodes stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average is $87.56. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

