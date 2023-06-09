Shelton Capital Management Acquires Shares of 3,169 Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 81,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 381.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $1,704,930.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,069,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,550. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.01. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.