Shelton Capital Management Acquires Shares of 4,332 Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Silgan by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,491,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,530,000 after purchasing an additional 144,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Citigroup upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Silgan Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SLGN opened at $47.86 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

