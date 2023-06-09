Shelton Capital Management Buys New Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,132,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,927,000 after buying an additional 486,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 129.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth about $13,112,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 190.8% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 138,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,127,000 after buying an additional 90,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 675.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NSP opened at $125.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.20. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.74 and a 12-month high of $131.09.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSP. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $104,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,301,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $104,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,301,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

