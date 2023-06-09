Shelton Capital Management Buys New Shares in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,655,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,578,000 after acquiring an additional 254,581 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,219,000 after acquiring an additional 374,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,452,000 after acquiring an additional 242,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,599,000 after purchasing an additional 135,263 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GXO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 2.1 %

GXO opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.02. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.69.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

