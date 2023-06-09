Shelton Capital Management Buys Shares of 6,330 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Rambus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,562,052.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,056 shares of company stock worth $5,500,146. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.53 and a beta of 1.31. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $68.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

