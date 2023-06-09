Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FIS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Further Reading

