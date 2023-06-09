Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 452,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,969,000 after buying an additional 137,744 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 945,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,819,000 after purchasing an additional 126,287 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,600,000 after purchasing an additional 103,416 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,869,000 after purchasing an additional 91,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 1.4 %

THG stock opened at $114.29 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.77 and a 1-year high of $149.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,808.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,796.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on THG. Bank of America lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.