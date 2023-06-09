Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after buying an additional 2,092,395 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,228,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,095 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,161,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,611,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 837,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNVR. Vertical Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

