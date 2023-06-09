Shelton Capital Management Has $214,000 Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in SLM were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in SLM by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in SLM by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in SLM by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. bought a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in SLM by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SLM shares. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Compass Point raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

SLM Stock Performance

SLM stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $19.71.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.98 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. SLM’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

