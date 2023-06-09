Shelton Capital Management Has $238,000 Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 33.5% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 78,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 257.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 35,709 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

SLAB stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.64. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $194.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $246.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

