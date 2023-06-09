Shelton Capital Management Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Insider Activity

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMB opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $36.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.04%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

