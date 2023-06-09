Shelton Capital Management Has $272,000 Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Primerica were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 36.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.82. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $195.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.