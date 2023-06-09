Shelton Capital Management Invests $249,000 in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

AJRD stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

