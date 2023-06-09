Shelton Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 32,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $113.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.34. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $121.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

