Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:COF opened at $111.63 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.12.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Bank of America upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.66.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

