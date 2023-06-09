Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,717,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,977,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $158.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $161.94.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

