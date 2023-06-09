Shelton Capital Management Makes New $214,000 Investment in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

American States Water Stock Performance

American States Water Announces Dividend

AWR opened at $91.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.03. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 59.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.