Shelton Capital Management Makes New $220,000 Investment in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.70.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

MAN stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.73%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.