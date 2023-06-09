Shelton Capital Management Makes New $228,000 Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 481,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,487,000 after acquiring an additional 73,732 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 642.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 692,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after acquiring an additional 599,260 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $146.85 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

