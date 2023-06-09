Shelton Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $70.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

