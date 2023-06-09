Shelton Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 98,185 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:SPG opened at $109.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

