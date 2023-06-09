Shelton Capital Management Purchases New Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,364,000 after acquiring an additional 156,044 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in PVH by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

PVH Price Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $84.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.11. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.75%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

