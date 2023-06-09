Shelton Capital Management Reduces Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after buying an additional 1,070,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.1 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.90.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

