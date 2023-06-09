Shelton Capital Management Sells 154 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,260,002.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $1,580,560 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $170.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.10. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.75 and a 52-week high of $171.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.32 and a beta of 0.77.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

