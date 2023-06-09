Shelton Capital Management Sells 15,843 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,843 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in NetEase were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,079,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,135,000 after purchasing an additional 441,250 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its position in NetEase by 16.5% in the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,619 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in NetEase by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,774,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

Several research firms have commented on NTES. Bank of America increased their target price on NetEase from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

