Shelton Capital Management Sells 360 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Rayonier by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of RYN stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYN. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Rayonier Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2022, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.