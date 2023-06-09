Shelton Capital Management Sells 900 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,463 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

NYSE:YUM opened at $133.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

