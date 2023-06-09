Shelton Capital Management Takes $247,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Hess by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 261,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,997 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $797,665,000 after acquiring an additional 55,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HES opened at $137.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $160.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

