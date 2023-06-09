Shelton Capital Management Takes Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,200,000 after buying an additional 354,877 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 438,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 70,144 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,448,000 after buying an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities lowered PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.65.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of PENN opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14.

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.