Shelton Capital Management Trims Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,782 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,614,296 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $185,015,000 after buying an additional 102,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,527 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $125,238,000 after buying an additional 35,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LPX opened at $63.56 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 12.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LPX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

