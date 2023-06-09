Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 2,058.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,138,000 after buying an additional 273,887 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Medpace by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 369,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,578,000 after buying an additional 218,554 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after buying an additional 124,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,153,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of MEDP opened at $221.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.19 and a 200 day moving average of $206.38. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.79 and a 52-week high of $241.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

