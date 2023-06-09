Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $943-948 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $945.96 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.37-$0.44 EPS.

Smartsheet Trading Down 17.5 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $40.44 on Friday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.18.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Smartsheet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.