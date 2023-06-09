Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $943.00 million-$948.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $945.92 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.37-0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Smartsheet stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.84% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $379,898.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,430 shares of company stock worth $1,115,359 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after buying an additional 1,262,177 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,471.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,246,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,191 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 707.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 533,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after acquiring an additional 467,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

