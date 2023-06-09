Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $228-231 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.38 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.37-$0.44 EPS.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $219.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.84% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.18.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,430 shares of company stock worth $1,115,359. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $238,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

