Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Holdings Lowered by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,749 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $12,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,629 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $483.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $56.04.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Southern Missouri Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Daniel Lee Jones bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.51 per share, with a total value of $197,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,062,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, insider Matthew T. Funke bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.43 per share, with a total value of $31,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,633.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Lee Jones bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.51 per share, with a total value of $197,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,062,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.