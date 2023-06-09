Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) vs. Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Critical Survey

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) and Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southland and Fluor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southland N/A N/A $1.93 million N/A N/A Fluor $13.74 billion 0.31 $145.00 million ($0.37) -80.67

Fluor has higher revenue and earnings than Southland.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fluor 0 4 2 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Southland and Fluor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Southland presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.00%. Fluor has a consensus target price of $34.86, indicating a potential upside of 16.77%. Given Southland’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Southland is more favorable than Fluor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Fluor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fluor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Southland and Fluor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland N/A 21.83% 2.66% Fluor -0.07% 9.84% 2.76%

Summary

Fluor beats Southland on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southland

Southland Holdings Inc. is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government. The Energy & Chemicals segment focuses on opportunities in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets. The Mining & Industrial segment provides design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management services to the mining and metals, transportation, life sciences, advanced manufacturing and technologies sectors. The Infrastructure & Power segment provides design, engineering procurement, construction and project management services to the infrastructure sector. The Diversified Services segment provides asset services, asset integrity services, equipment solutions and staffing services. The Government segment provides engineering, construction, logistics

