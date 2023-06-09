Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Down 3.4%

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $98.95 and last traded at $99.97. 543,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,593,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.52.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

