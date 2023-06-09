Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Down 3.4%

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $98.95 and last traded at $99.97. 543,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,593,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.
Splunk Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.08 and a beta of 1.28.
Splunk Company Profile
Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.
