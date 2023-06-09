Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,306 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Sprout Social worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 38.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT opened at $48.16 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $249,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,738.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $249,705.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,738.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $324,632.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,375 shares in the company, valued at $15,383,788.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,672 shares of company stock worth $3,185,455. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

