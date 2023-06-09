SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of SSR Mining worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,344,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,041,000 after acquiring an additional 198,752 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SSR Mining by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after purchasing an additional 846,950 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,820,000 after buying an additional 382,697 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SSR Mining by 2,691.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,652 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,509,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,576,000 after buying an additional 188,400 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at SSR Mining

In other news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $129,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,926.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

