ssv.network Price Tops $20.51 on Exchanges (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. ssv.network has a total market cap of $227.17 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ssv.network has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One ssv.network token can now be bought for $20.51 or 0.00077005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ssv.network Token Profile

ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

