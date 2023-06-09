Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02, reports. The business had revenue of C$78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.40 million.

Stingray Digitl Stock Performance

Stingray Digitl Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

