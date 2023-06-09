Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.98)-(1.68) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($1.93). The company issued revenue guidance of $103-106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.95 million.

Surmodics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $298.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surmodics

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRDX. StockNews.com began coverage on Surmodics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Surmodics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 408.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

