T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,469 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $22,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.26.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TROW. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading

