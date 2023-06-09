TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stake Cut by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $127.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

