Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0466 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

TEI opened at $5.10 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEI. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

