Templeton Global Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.
Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GIM opened at $4.18 on Friday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.
Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
