Templeton Global Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE GIM opened at $4.18 on Friday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 50,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 1,812.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 49,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

