The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $157.46 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

