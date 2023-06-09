The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,144 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.17% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $17,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $1,157,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

REXR opened at $53.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average of $57.20.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

